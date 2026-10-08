Carnell Tate vs Jeremiyah Love: Kalshi Rookie of the Year Race Heating Up

The race is on for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate starting to pull away from the competition. Love has led Kalshi's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year market since it opened, though his price has swung at the top. He now sits at a 33% chance to win.

Carnell Tate’s price has been on the rise, with his production spiking in recent weeks. He sits at 22% to win. A $10 trade profits $18.93 on Love and $33.09 on Tate.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winner - Kalshi

Jeremiyah Love 33%

Carnell Tate 22%

Denzel Boston 18%

KC Concepcion 7%

Kenyon Sadiq 3%

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Love sliding

Jeremiyah Love opened the season at 30% and has risen and fallen since. On 55 carries, he’s totaled 223 yards (4.1 ypc) and one touchdown. He’s also seen minimal receiving work, catching 11 of 14 targets for 36 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Throughout the season, his price has fallen as low as 20% and has risen as high as 45%. This comes with the Arizona Cardinals struggles. As heavy underdogs trailing in most games, his usage is limited. The Cardinals only average a 39.54% run play percentage. Also, his 55 carries are tied for 20th in the league behind several other starting RBs.

Tate rising

Directly behind Love, Carnell Tate is surging after coming into the season at 14%. His price dropped to 1% before picking back up over the last two weeks, which is in line with his numbers spiking.

In Weeks 1-2, Tate caught just seven of 11 targets for 65 yards on 9.2 yards per reception. Over the last two weeks, his production has gone up, catching 15 of 21 targets for 203 yards and 13.5 yards per reception. That includes a breakout Week 4 where he totaled 145 yards. His breakout performance bumped his price from 6% to the 22% it currently sits at.

His production could continue to surge as the Tennessee Titans find themselves in passing situations often, with a 58.14% pass-play percentage. He also leads the team with a 25% target share.

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