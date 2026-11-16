Celtics Trending Up in Kalshi NBA Championship Prediction Market

The Boston Celtics are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, and Kalshi’s NBA Finals market has adjusted its prices to reflect that. Boston sits with the fourth-highest price at 9%, behind the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston came into the season with just a 4% chance to win the championship before surging to 9%. A $10 trade on the Celtics winning the NBA Finals this season profits $94.44.

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter VIP60 at sign-up — you only need a $10 deposit and $25 in trades to unlock a $60 bonus.

No JB, no problem

Preseason doubts surrounded the Celtics after they traded Jaylen Brown for Paul George, but they’ve quickly silenced those doubts. Boston is 11-2 at the time of writing, with key wins over playoff contenders, the New York Knicks, 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, and Orlando Magic. Its losses came to fellow contenders in the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets.

Jayson Tatum has led the way with 26.8 points, a career-high 7.3 assists, and 6.1 rebounds. Several players have also stepped up around Tatum.

While many questioned the Jaylen Brown trade for Paul George, PG has quietly had a nice bounce-back season with 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4 assists. He’s also shooting an extremely efficient 47.4% from the field.

Both Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are also filling in their roles nicely. White is starting alongside Tatum and George and has taken a backseat in scoring with just 13 points. However, he’s contributed elsewhere with 5 assists and 1.3 steals. Pritchard is one of the top sixth men in the league, averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.3%.

Neemias Queta, Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman, and Mitchell Robinson are all playing meaningful minutes as well.

A tough stretch awaits the Celtics over the next month, with seven of their next 10 games on the road. That includes a West Coast trip with games against the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors, along with trips to San Antonio and Dallas to follow.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.