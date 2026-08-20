Chelsea vs Manchester United: Kalshi Weighs Which Side Will Finish Top 4 in EPL

Kalshi has locked in the top-3 spots in the Premier League, listing Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool with the highest prices on the board. It’ll come down to Chelsea and Manchester United for the fourth spot and an automatic qualifying bid to the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool sit at 65% or higher for a top-4 finish on Kalshi’s Premier League market, with the reigning champions Arsenal pacing at 91%. The final two come down to Chelsea’s 58% and Man. United’s 52%. All other clubs in the Premier League sit at 30% or lower. A $10 trade on Chelsea claiming the fourth spot profits $6.74, while Manchester City nets $7.92.

Premier League Top-4 Finishers

Arsenal 91%

Manchester City 72%

Liverpool 65%

Chelsea 58%

Manchester United 52%

Chelsea gets it together

Although Chelsea is coming off a 10th-place finish and its lowest goal-scoring total in the last three seasons (58), they remain a threat to finish top-4, especially with Xabi Alonso entering his first season as manager. Alonso is known for his player development and attacking style of play.

Many also look to data analytics to show that Chelsea played significantly better than where they finished last season, having underperformed their expected goals.

Can United build off its momentum?

After finishing third last season following a 15th-place finish the season before, Manchester United is looking to continue its progression behind Bruno Fernandes’ record-breaking assist total (21) last season. They have solid forward depth in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko, all scoring 10+ goals.

Also, in an effort to replace Casemiro, who is off to play with Messi at Inter Miami, they brought in Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

Unlike Chelsea, Manchester United returns to European play in the Champions League, which could take a toll on the squad as a whole.

We’ll get our first look at Manchester United on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. EST against Hull City, while Chelsea kicks off on Monday at 3 p.m. EST against Fulham.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock up to a $500 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

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