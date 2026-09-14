Chiefs vs Broncos Kalshi Market Gives Big Edge to Home Team

The first Monday Night Football of the season features an AFC West battle between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kalshi’s NFL market gives the advantage to Kansas City with a 55% chance to win.

The Broncos defeated the Chiefs in both regular-season meetings in 2025. This time, Kansas City is a 2.5-point favorite. A $10 trade profits $7.32 if the Chiefs win and $11.37 on the Broncos.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Moneyline : Broncos (45%) vs. Chiefs (56%)

: Broncos (45%) vs. Chiefs (56%) Spread : Chiefs -2.5 (50%)

: Chiefs -2.5 (50%) Total: 43.5 (49% Over)

Are the Chiefs back to full strength?

On offense, it’ll be business as usual with Patrick Mahomes making his return after tearing his ACL towards the end of last season. The receiving corps is healthy. Kansas City upgraded the backfield with the reigning Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker. The only concern on offense ahead of Monday Night Football is starting left tackle Josh Simmons, who is out.

Things get rough on defense though. Safety Chamarri Conner is inactive, and Kansas City also lost three starters in the secondary this offseason in Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Bryan Cook.

Broncos take advantage of defensive holes

If there was ever a game for the Chiefs secondary to struggle, it’s this one against a Broncos team that was top-15 in the pass game last season and only got stronger. Bo Nix totaled 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns last season and now adds Jaylen Waddle to the mix.

The Broncos traded a first-round pick for Waddle in the offseason after his 910-yard, six-touchdown 2025 season. Waddle managed his strong performance last year in a bottom-10 Miami Dolphins offense that only averaged 180.5 passing yards per game. With major turnover in the Chiefs' secondary, Nix could find his new receiver more often than not on Monday.

On defense, all major contributors return to the lineup. Denver had a top-10 pass defense (187.2 yards allowed) and a top-3 run defense (91.1).

The Chiefs defense could be the difference maker in this one against a well established Broncos team. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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