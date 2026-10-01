Claim Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for a $50 Bonus on Week 4 NFL Trading

Looking to trade on Week 4 NFL matchups? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This offer is available as of Thursday, October 1, and gives you the capital to start trading on the biggest games of the week. Explore prediction market promos to compare other platforms.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Week 4 NFL

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires you to deposit a minimum of $10 to activate your welcome offer. Once you meet this requirement and complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Week 4 NFL games, your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account. You must enter the code SIBONUS during registration to qualify, and the offer is available in most U.S. states except Nevada.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Deposit minimum of $10 to unlock the bonus

Code SIBONUS must be entered at registration

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with selfie)

Bonus credited after your first qualifying trade

1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits

For example, if you deposit $10 and trade on the Pittsburgh versus Cleveland matchup Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, your $50 bonus activates after that trade settles. If your trade profits, you can withdraw those earnings after meeting the playthrough requirement. The bonus applies to all eligible markets available on Polymarket, giving you flexibility to trade across Week 4 NFL games and beyond.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Week 4 NFL

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on Week 4 NFL markets:

Visit Polymarket through an eligible link and click Sign Up Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information and photo ID verification Make your initial deposit of $10 or more using debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any Week 4 NFL market Your $50 trading bonus will be credited after your trade settles Meet the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any profits

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.