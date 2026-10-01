Claim Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for a $50 Bonus on Week 4 NFL Trading
Looking to trade on Week 4 NFL matchups? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This offer is available as of Thursday, October 1, and gives you the capital to start trading on the biggest games of the week. Explore prediction market promos to compare other platforms.
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Week 4 NFL
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires you to deposit a minimum of $10 to activate your welcome offer. Once you meet this requirement and complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Week 4 NFL games, your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account. You must enter the code SIBONUS during registration to qualify, and the offer is available in most U.S. states except Nevada.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Deposit minimum of $10 to unlock the bonus
- Code SIBONUS must be entered at registration
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with selfie)
- Bonus credited after your first qualifying trade
- 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits
For example, if you deposit $10 and trade on the Pittsburgh versus Cleveland matchup Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, your $50 bonus activates after that trade settles. If your trade profits, you can withdraw those earnings after meeting the playthrough requirement. The bonus applies to all eligible markets available on Polymarket, giving you flexibility to trade across Week 4 NFL games and beyond.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Week 4 NFL
Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on Week 4 NFL markets:
- Visit Polymarket through an eligible link and click Sign Up
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide your personal information and photo ID verification
- Make your initial deposit of $10 or more using debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto
- Place your first real-money trade on any Week 4 NFL market
- Your $50 trading bonus will be credited after your trade settles
- Meet the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any profits
For more details on how Polymarket compares to other platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is a prediction markets specialist with over a decade of experience creating content. His work has been published by major brands throughout the industry, and he has been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer for several networks and sporting leagues. A former online poker player who multi-tabled 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been active in betting and trading sports for most of his adult life and has always approached them with a +EV mindset. Today, his favorite markets to trade include NFL player props, specifically milestones and alternate-line props on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, for his favorite undervalued receivers and running backs. He also continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, Geoff focuses on actionable content and finding original or underappreciated information that can give readers an edge. He has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta, and his industry experience allows him to create reliable, original content on sports betting, prediction markets, and trading platforms that readers can use when deciding where and how to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch F1 and European golf.