Claim Up to $500 With Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS for Yankees vs. Phillies Sunday Night Baseball

The Yankees and Phillies square off Sunday night in a nationally televised matchup that demands your attention. If you're looking to get involved with Kalshi promo code offers, Sunday, July 26 is the perfect time to sign up and start trading on this big-market showdown. The platform is offering up to $500 in trading bonus credit for new users who register with code SIBONUS. You'll need to make an initial deposit of at least $25 and complete $25 in trades on event contracts, including the Yankees-Phillies game, to unlock your reward. Check out prediction market promos to see what other welcome offers are available across platforms.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Yankees-Phillies Trading

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a variable bonus structure designed to reward new traders. When you sign up with this code, you're eligible to receive anywhere from $15 to $500 in bonus credit, depending on where you land in the distribution. Most participants (70 percent) receive $15, while 24 percent get $35, 5 percent receive $75, and a small fraction unlock $100 or $500. The bonus credit must be used within 7 days of being granted, so timing matters when you're ready to trade on the Yankees-Phillies game.

Here's what you need to know about claiming and using your bonus:

You must be physically present in an eligible state (all states except Nevada qualify)

Provide a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID for verification

Make an initial deposit of $25 or more into your Kalshi wallet

Complete $25 in trades on event contracts to trigger the bonus, regardless of whether those trades win or lose

Your bonus credit expires if unused within 7 days of being granted

Bonus credit cannot be withdrawn directly but must be used to place trades within Kalshi's platform

For the Yankees-Phillies matchup, you could trade on outcomes like whether the game goes over or under a certain run total, which team wins, or individual player performance metrics. If you trade $25 on Yankees to win and they lose, your bonus credit still unlocks. If you trade $25 on the Phillies and they win, you've turned a profit while keeping your bonus credit available for additional trades. The flexibility here is what makes the offer compelling for Sunday night baseball.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus for the Yankees-Phillies Game

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you can be trading on the Yankees-Phillies matchup before first pitch. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer:

Sign up and verify: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. You'll need to submit a government ID or passport along with a selfie to complete the Know Your Customer verification process. Deposit funds: Once verified, click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $25 to meet the minimum requirement. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's available markets and select the Yankees-Phillies game or another event contract. Complete $25 in trades to unlock your bonus credit. Your trades don't need to win for the bonus to be credited. Use your bonus: Once credited, you have 7 days to use your bonus credit on additional trades. Apply it to more Yankees-Phillies markets or explore other prediction markets on the platform. Withdraw winnings: If your trades turn a profit, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

The entire process is straightforward and designed to get you trading quickly. For more details on how Kalshi compares to other prediction platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.