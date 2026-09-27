College GameDay Week 5 Location? It Could Be Historic

While there is plenty of juice surrounding Week 4 college football, Kalshi’s college football market is already looking ahead to Week 5 and where ESPN will send College GameDay. Hosting College GameDay brings the national stage to a thriving program. This time around, Kalshi leans on the Mississippi State Bulldogs hosting in Week 5 as the Alabama Crimson Tide come to Starkville.

Kalshi gives Mississippi State a 59% chance to host GameDay. That surge follows Mississippi State’s first AP Top 25 ranking since 2022. A $10 trade on Mississippi State hosting College GameDay profits $6.01. Kalshi settles the market when ESPN announces the Week 5 location.

College GameDay Week 5 location

Starkville, Mississippi: Alabama @ Mississippi St. 59%

Columbia, Missouri: Florida @ Missouri 50%

Clemson South Carolina: Miami @ Clemson 30%

Chapel Hill, North Carolina: Notre Dame @ North Carolina 30%

Stars aligning

Starkville is lining up as the GameDay site with a massive top-25 matchup. If everything stays the course, this matchup could potentially be a top-20 and possibly even top-15 game.

Heading into Week 4, No. 24 Mississippi State hosts No. 19 Missouri and are 68% favorites to win. On the other end, No. 8 Alabama is an 82% favorite at home against South Carolina. To solidify GameDay going to Starkville even more, both teams would need to win, especially Mississippi State to remain ranked.

A Starkville GameDay would be only the second in history. The only previous visit came in 2014, when No. 3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23.

What to expect

If GameDay goes to Starkville, watch the quarterback matchup between Mississippi State’s Kamario Taylor and Alabama’s Keelon Russell.

Taylor has taken the country by storm with 832 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, one interception 178 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. He’s led the Bulldogs to a 3-0 record with their last two wins coming as underdogs.

Russell’s had a slower start to the year with 764 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, two interceptions, 133 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. However, he is beginning to turn a corner after throwing for 320 yards, three touchdowns, 56 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown in Week 3 against Florida State.

The early lines are open for this one with Alabama favored at 63% and Mississippi State pruced at 41%.

Use the Kalshi promo code SI60 when you sign up to unlock an exclusive $60 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

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