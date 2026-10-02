College GameDay Week 6 Location Prediction on Kalshi Tabs Another SEC School

While many are tired of the narrative that ESPN’s College GameDay favors SEC teams, Week 6 is the exception as the Georgia Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is a potential top-10 matchup and ABC already has it in the 7:30 p.m. primetime slot.

Kalshi’s college football market gives this one an 84% chance of being the GameDay location and is the only game on the board higher than a 10% chance of hosting it. A $10 trade on GameDay being in Tuscaloosa profits just $1.76.

College GameDay Week 6 location - Kalshi

Georgia @ Alabama 84%

LSU @ Kentucky 8%

South Carolina @ Florida 8%

UCLA @ Oregon 7%

Indiana @ Nebraska 7%

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Headed for collision

This would be a colossal matchup between two of college football’s powerhouses, the result of which would hold tons of weight throughout the season. Going back to a potential of a top-10 matchup, both teams are ranked there now and favored in their Week 5 games. Alabama has a chance to up the ante even more with a win over No. 16 Mississippi State as the No. 7 team in the country.

It’s also worth noting that the two met last season in Athens and GameDay opted to go to Happy Valley for the No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 6 Oregon matchup instead. Now, this is the highest-ranked matchup of the week, and GameDay could have no other choice but to make its way to Tuscaloosa.

Another chapter to the rivalry

Since 2012, they have met 11 times: two national titles, five SEC title games, and four regular-season games. Alabama leads 9-2 in that stretch and has won three of the last four. Last season, they met twice with Alabama winning the regular-season game 24-21 and Georgia winning in the SEC Championship 28-7. All-time, Alabama leads 45-27.

Kalshi already lists Georgia as a 60% favorite and Alabama at 40% in the opening markets.

Alabama is on the road against Mississippi State in Week 5 at 12 p.m. EST while Georgia hosts Vanderbilt at 12:45 p.m.

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