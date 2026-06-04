Bye Bye Bill? Kalshi's College Football Coach Market Senses Trouble for Bill Belichick

Could Bill Belichick really be on his way out of Chapel Hill after one season? Although unlikely after just one year, there are cases to make for both sides of the market given where things currently stand.

Kalshi is offering a market on which college football head coach will be fired before Week 1 of the season, and the former Super Bowl-winning head coach turned Tar Heel finds himself among the top contenders.

College Football Coaches Out Before September - Kalshi

Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee 20%

Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia 19%

Bill Belichick, North Carolina 12%

Greg Schiano, Rutgers 10%

Bill O’Brien, Boston College 8%

As for how this market operates, multiple selections are allowed with both a “Yes” and “No” options available to choose from on each coach. In the case of Bill Belichick at North Carolina, he has a 12% chance of not being with the team come Week 1 and 95% chance of being with them after September 1st, 2026.

Why Belichick would go

Unfortunately, there are a few things that come into play here as far as Belichick being let go or stepping down as the Tar Heels' head coach.

The first thing that comes to mind is that he did not have the first season that many would have hoped for in North Carolina, going 4-8 with a 2-6 record in ACC play. Both the regular season and conference records were worse than in 2024 prior to his arrival, and they were also the lowest win totals the team has seen since 2018.

Furthermore, the transfer portal class also isn’t filled with standout names that a former Super Bowl winning head coach should be attracting. On the contrary, they gained a commitment from the highest-rated QB out of the FCS in Taron Dickens before he ultimately decommitted.

Lastly, there are some off-field concerns in terms of his relationship with 25-year-old Jordon Hudson. Hudson has had a questionable impact in Chapel Hill. HBO was planning to run their Hard Knocks series in Belichick’s first offseason before pulling out over a list of demands from Hudson.

His case for staying

At the end of the day, Belichick has only been at the helm for one year, and the Tar Heels invested plenty into bringing him to Chapel Hill on a five-year, $50 million contract with the first three years and $30 million guaranteed.

He’s also shown that he can recruit at the college level having brought in the 17th ranked class nationally and the 3rd ranked class in the ACC for their 2026 class.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.