Connor Hellebuyck Trade? Kalshi Offers Next Team Prediction Market on Star Goalie
The NHL offseason continues to heat up with rumors, and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is at the center of trade talks. Hellebuyck requested a trade away from Winnipeg, and Kalshi’s NHL trade market opened for his next team.
Hellebuyck’s trade market currently sees the Buffalo Sabres as the team to watch at 32%, with the Jets keeping him at 28%. All other contending teams sit under 20%.
Connor Hellebuyck next team - Kalshi
- Buffalo Sabres 32%
- Winnipeg Jets 28%
- Carolina Hurricanes 16%
- Philadelphia Flyers 16%
- New Jersey Devils 9%
Kalshi settles the market on which team Hellebuyck is with by November 1, 2026. A $10 trade on him landing with the Sabres profits $19.81, and $24 if he remains in Winnipeg.
Ready for change
Hellebuyck first requested the trade quietly a few months ago, according to reports. However, he recently confirmed the request in a public statement with NHL training camp quickly approaching.
“[I] tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options,” Hellebuyck said. “My position has not changed, and I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family–[I] hope a resolution can be reached soon."
Hellebuyck is coming off a career-low .895 save percentage with the Jets last season in what was an underwhelming 35-35 season, which is the third-lowest win total the team has seen since Winnipeg drafted him in 2015.
For his career, he has 345 wins, a 2.58 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and a league MVP in 2025.
Buffalo standing out
Reports have linked Buffalo to Hellebuyck all offseason. Buffalo and Winnipeg held initial trade talks before the 2025 NHL Draft, according to reports. A package involving Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Jack Quinn, and the fourth overall pick, now Daxon Rudolph, was reportedly on the table. A potential deal fell through with Luukkonen holding a no-trade option on his contract.
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Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage. He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.Follow profeta_sammy