Dan Campbell to Be Fired Market Moves Up On Kalshi

Trouble on 8 Mile? The Detroit Lions find themselves 1-1 following their Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. With their early struggles, Kalshi’s NFL market now has head coach Dan Campbell on the hot seat with a 50% chance of being fired before March.

Campbell started the season near the bottom of the board with an 8% chance he would be out before March. Now, his 50% price is second on the board behind Packers coach Matt LaFleur at 51%.

Will Dan Campbell be out before March?

Yes 50%

No 92%

Kalshi settles the market on whether Dan Campbell is with the Detroit Lions by March 1, 2027. A $10 trade on Campbell being out by then profits $9.32.

A nightmare start

Despite the Lions' win in Week 1, it was a near disaster. They found themselves up 21-0 in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints before allowing them to storm back and force overtime. The Lions won 31-30 on a failed two-point conversion by the Saints. Saints QB Tyler Shough went for 410 yards and three touchdowns.

Week 2 against the Bills on Thursday was a different story. Buffalo got out to a quick 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and held a three-possession lead for most of the game, eventually winning 41-31.

Detroit's clear issue is its struggles on defense, allowing 457.5 offensive yards per game and 35.5 points across both games. The Lions allowed the Saints and Bills to go a combined 9/10 on red zone attempts.

Campbell’s tenure

Campbell has done enough to keep his job to this point. He took over as the Lions' head coach in 2021 after three consecutive sub .500 seasons. In his five seasons, he’s turned them around completely, with four 9+ win seasons and two playoff appearances, with an NFC Championship game appearance as well.

Offense has never been an issue as they’ve consistently ranked as a top-5 offense in the league. Detroit has struggled on defense, with four bottom-10 finishes in points allowed since 2021. Things have also gone worse for the Lions since Ben Johnson left to become the head coach in Chicago.

The Lions have a chance to bolster their defensive performance at home in Week 3 against the New York Jets.

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