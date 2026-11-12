Dan Quinn Fired? Commanders Coach Has Highest Market on Kalshi

Trouble is brewing in the nation’s capital with Dan Quinn trending up on Kalshi’s next NFL head coach fired market. The Washington Commanders are off to a slow start this season, at 2-5-1, which has led Quinn to the top of the firing market at 20%.

The price on Quinn as the next head coach to be fired surged from 2% to 20% in less than a week. Kalshi settles the market based on which team fires its head coach next. A $10 trade on Quinn as the next head coach fired profits $41.11.

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On his way out

The Commanders are in a tough spot and nearing the point of no return. At 2-5-1, Washington is well on the outside looking in to the playoffs and three games behind the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East.

This season, Quinn has led the Commanders to a bottom-15 offense and defense while averaging a -3.8 scoring differential. Those numbers include 21.5 points per game on offense and 25.3 points allowed per game on defense. Like their scoring numbers, both total yards per game and allowed sit in similar positions.

One of the biggest factors in the Commanders letting go of Quinn sooner rather than later are the coordinators. Last season, rather than the team firing Quinn, they opted to fire both offensive and defensive coordinators and hired David Blough (OC) and Daronte Jones (DC). This was Quinn’s biggest gamble, considering this is each of their first seasons play calling full-time and neither has lived up to expectations.

Tough road ahead

With just two wins through Week 9, many around the organization would hope that things could turn up, however, the Commanders remaining schedule tells a different story.

Four of their remaining nine games come against teams currently in the playoff picture, including the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars. They’ll also play five of those games on the road.

In the near future, the Commanders open Week 10 at MetLife Stadium against the Giants before taking on the Bengals at home on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

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