Dan Quinn to Be Fired? Kalshi Market Makes Commanders Coach New Favorite

The Washington Commanders could be looking for a new coach in the near future as Kalshi’s NFL market lists Quinn as the favorite to go next. Quinn is priced at 60% to be the next NFL coach out.

His price jumped from 10% in the preseason to 60% after the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Kalshi grades the market on whether Quinn is the next head coach to be fired or resign before any other coach by February 15. A $10 trade on Quinn being the next coach out profits $6.20.

Will Dan Quinn be the next coach fired/resign? - Kalshi

Yes 60%

No 90%

His case to go

Washington is coming off a rough 5-12 season, which came directly after a 12-5 season where the Commanders lost in the NFC Championship game. They went from a top-10 offense and top-15 defense in yards allowed to bottom-10 in both categories in just one season.

Following the down season, Quinn and team officials fired both coordinators and brought in David Blough to lead the offense and Daronte Jones to lead the defense. Both are big-time gambles as first-time play callers.

Also, the Commanders' next nine games are not forgiving. From now until Week 11, they’ll play four more divisional games, the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Cincinnati Bengals, and play in the NFL London Game.

His case to stay

On the flip side, the Commanders were hit with plenty of injuries last season, which included QB Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Dorance Armstrong, and several others. Combined, their injuries added up to 222 missed games. Quinn can still argue he earned another year despite the injuries last season after showcasing his potential in his first season as coach, going 12-5.

Also, Commanders owner Josh Harris is one of the most patient owners in sports. He is also the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, who coined the phrase “Trust The Process.”

We’ll get our next look at Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders in Week 2 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

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