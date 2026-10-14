Dan Quinn to Be Fired Market Spikes on Kalshi After Clock Management Blunder

We saw the first tie of the NFL season in Week 5 between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. However, the Commanders ruined a chance to win in the final moments of overtime following a mismanaged clock situation. With the clock debacle, Kalshi’s NFL head coaching market spikes to 53% for Dan Quinn to be the next coach fired this season.

Kalshi settles the market on whether Dan Quinn is the next head coach fired this season before any other coach in the league. A $10 trade on Quinn being fired next profits $7.86.

Next NFL Coach Fired - Kalshi

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From clock management to anger management

The Commanders were up 27-13 late in the fourth quarter before the New York Giants scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes to force overtime. In overtime, the clock came into play.

Washington had no timeouts left in OT with 55 seconds left on the Giants' 24-yard line, well within field goal range. Rather than kicking, the Commanders ran a pass play. Jayden Daniels tried to scramble and was tackled for no gain with eight seconds remaining. They couldn't get back in time to spike the ball and time ran out without a field goal attempt.

After the final whistle, Dan Quinn slammed his headset and later told the media that he was, “pissed about it.”

“I spoke with the team and with the coaches today, and honestly just like furious about our execution in the crucial moments of the game,” Quinn said. “We work really hard on these, and it didn’t look like that yesterday. And [I’m] pissed about it.”

Later on in the post-game press conference, reporters asked if he and Commanders owner Josh Harris had spoken about his job security

“I do know how the league goes,” Quinn said. “I’m well aware of that. Josh and I, we talk regularly before games, after games, after good games, after tough games, and that’s a normal process for us. And, trust me, no one is pleased with this outcome and where we’re at. The part that we do have, those hard conversations, we’re honest about where we’re at and what we need to fix and what we need to work on. And so I like having that communication with him.”

Quinn’s price to be fired overall before March sits at 70%, which is a 10% rise from where it was roughly three weeks ago. After the Week 5 draw, his price of being the next coach fired jumped from 17% to 53%, where it sits now. The Commanders next play in Week 6 on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

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