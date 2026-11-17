Dejounte Murray has requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, opening his next-team market on Kalshi. There are two teams sitting at the top of his market, including the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat. Phoenix sits at 93%, while Miami is at 83%.

Only the Suns and Heat are priced on his market and the two main teams with rumors and reports linking Murray to them. Kalshi settles based on which team Murray is with by February 12. A $10 trade profits $0.52 if he lands in Phoenix and $1.86 on Miami.

Dejounte Murray next team - Kalshi

Phoenix Suns 93%

Miami Heat 83%

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Time for a change

Dejounte Murray’s time with the Pelicans has been anything but successful. He’s failed to notch more than 31 games in a season since landing in New Orleans in 2024-25 and did not fit the overall system. With his request, the Pelicans put out a statement hinting that a trade is likely.

“Today, Dejounte Murray’s representatives informed us of his request to be traded. We will evaluate potential trade opportunities that are in the best interest of our organization.”

Rumors and reports

Both Phoenix and Miami have been linked to Murray since his trade request. NBA on Prime insider Chris Haynes recently reported that “the Phoenix Suns have registered interest in New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray.”

CBS Sports Sam Quinn followed up on that report, suggesting a Jalen Green/Dejounte Murray swap and calling it "problem for problem," with both players struggling in their current situations.

“Both Murray and Green have player options for next season, with Green set to make $36 million and $30 million owed to Murray. The notoriously stingy Pelicans might insist on some form of compensation for taking on that extra money, but the premise here would essentially be the ‘problem for problem’ structure.”

For Miami, the Heat are in need of a primary ball handler to upgrade from Davion Mitchell. Mitchell has been solid this season, but Murray offers more upside as a scorer as well. Round Table’s Sean Jordan noted this along with a sixth-man role for Klay Thompson, should Miami make the move.

“Adding Murray could benefit Miami greatly. It would take the load off Davion Mitchell and his ball-handling duties despite him being quite a solid player this season. It could also send Klay Thompson to the bench as a sixth man, where he may be better suited at this point of his career.”

Miami would likely include Andrew Wiggins in any potential Murray deal. Wiggins is under contract for $30 million this season before dropping to $16.3 million next year. For a team that’s historically looked to save money, he could be a prime trade target in return for Murray.

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