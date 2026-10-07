Just four games into his 14th NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson announced his retirement. In the immediate aftermath of his retirement, the trading price between the Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars drastically shifted.

The price opened last week with the Jaguars favored at 54% while the Eagles were at 46%. Following his retirement, the price gap widened even further, with the Jags now at 77% and the Eagles at 24%. A $10 trade profits $2.77 on the Jaguars and $29.54 on the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars - Kalshi

Moneyline: Eagles (24%) vs. Jaguars (76%)

Spread: Jaguars -7.5 (49%)

Total: 41.5 (46% over)

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Lane Johnson’s impact

In a year when the Eagles offensive line has struggled, Lane Johnson has continued to be a bright spot. In three games that he’s played this season, Johnson hasn’t allowed a sack or QB hit and just two total pressures.

Eagles O-line struggles

The Eagles offensive line has struggled mightily this season. Defenses have sacked Jalen Hurts 12 times in four games. Saquon Barkley is also in the midst of a rough season so far, rushing 36 times for 182 yards (5.1 ypc), and no touchdowns.

Jaguars take advantage of Eagles decline

In line with the Eagles struggles, the Jaguars could apply some serious pressure. Jacksonville is top-10 in the league in sacks at 10 total and is also the second-best run defense in the NFL, allowing just 74.3 yards per game.

On offense, the Jaguars sit in the top half of the league with 26 points per game and 316.5 yards. The Eagles slump extends to the defense as well, with opponents scoring 23.3 points and gaining 344 yards per game against them.

The Eagles have also cooled down significantly in the last two weeks since winning their first two games. They’ve lost their last two and have allowed over 375 total yards in each game while opponents outscored them 51-27.

Home away from home

Of every team in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars have played the most games in London, where they hold a 7-7 record and have played there every year since 2013, with the exception of 2020.

In recent seasons, things have been trending up for them. They’ve played five games in London and are 4-1 over the last five years.

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