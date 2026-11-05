Enter Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for a $60 Trading Bonus on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore

Trade on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore Thursday Night Football with a Kalshi promo code that delivers $60 in bonus trading credit when you use code VIP60. This welcome offer is available now through November 5, and it applies to all new users who complete qualifying trades on the Ravens-Jaguars matchup or any other event on the platform. Check out other prediction market promos to compare, but this bonus stands out as one of the most generous offers available.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Thursday Night Football

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 gives new traders a straightforward path to $60 in bonus credit. You deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days, and the platform credits your account with the full $60 bonus regardless of whether those trades win or lose. This means you could trade on Jacksonville's explosive offense against Baltimore's struggling defense and still earn your complete bonus even if your prediction misses the mark.

The terms require you to be 18 or older, a new Kalshi user, and verified through the platform's identity check process. You must enter code VIP60 during registration to qualify. Once your account is verified and funded, you can place trades on the Jacksonville-Baltimore game or explore markets across sports, politics, and culture. The bonus credit itself expires seven days after you receive it, so plan your trading activity accordingly.

Minimum deposit: $10

Qualifying trades required: $25 within seven days

Bonus amount: $60 (credited regardless of trade outcomes)

Bonus expiration: Seven days after credit is granted

Code required: VIP60

Eligible users: New Kalshi traders, 18 and older

For example, if you trade $25 on Jacksonville to win Thursday's matchup and lose, you still receive the full $60 bonus. Alternatively, if you split your $25 in trades across multiple markets, including the Ravens-Jaguars game, your bonus unlocks once the total reaches $25 in settled trades. The bonus credit then becomes available for additional trading across any available prediction market.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code for the Ravens-Jaguars Game

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore Thursday Night Football:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code VIP60 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before trading. Submit a government-issued ID and follow the platform's verification process, which typically completes within minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 in qualifying trades. Place your first trade: Navigate to the Jacksonville vs. Baltimore Thursday Night Football market or any other available event. Execute trades totaling $25 within seven days to trigger your $60 bonus credit. Use your bonus: Once your bonus is credited, deploy it across any prediction market on the platform before the seven-day expiration window closes.

Learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.