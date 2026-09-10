Exclusive $35 Kalshi Promo Code: Trade $25 on 49ers-Rams to Unlock $35 in Prediction Market Bonuses

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are heading down under for the first regular-season NFL game ever played in Australia, and you can trade the matchup with a welcome bonus. Use the Kalshi promo code SI35 on Thursday, September 10 to claim $35 in trading credit when you deposit and trade at least $25. This is one of the best prediction market promos available today, and it's perfect timing for the Melbourne Cricket Ground showdown.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for the 49ers vs Rams

The Kalshi promo code SI35 gives you $35 in bonus trading credit after you complete your initial trades on the platform. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and execute trades worth $25 or more within seven days of signing up to unlock the bonus. The beauty of this offer is that your bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the 49ers vs Rams game settle as winners or losers.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this welcome offer:

You must be 18 years or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter promo code SI35 during registration

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit at least $10 to your account

Trade at least $25 worth of contracts within seven days

Your $35 bonus credit posts to your account after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

Let's say you trade $25 on the Rams to win in Melbourne. If your trade wins, you keep your winnings plus your $35 bonus. If your trade loses, you still receive the full $35 bonus to use on other prediction markets. This means you have $35 in additional trading power to explore other events beyond the 49ers vs Rams matchup.

Claiming Your Kalshi Welcome Offer for Thursday's Game

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and trade on the 49ers vs Rams game:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and Social Security Number. Make sure you input promo code SI35 during registration to qualify for the $35 bonus. Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and complete the Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. You can deposit more if you want additional trading capital beyond the $25 requirement. Place your first trade: Navigate to the 49ers vs Rams market and execute your first trade. You can trade on the winner, specific player performances, or other available outcomes for Thursday's game. Meet the requirement: Once your trades settle and you've completed $25 worth of trading activity, your $35 bonus credit will be added to your account within seven days.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how the platform stacks up.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.