Exclusive Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Claim $35 in NFL Prediction Market Bonuses

NFL Week 1 delivers must-watch matchups across the league, and you can trade on the action with a Kalshi promo code. New users who sign up by Thursday, September 10 can claim a $35 bonus when they deposit at least $25 and complete qualifying trades. Use code SI35 during registration to unlock this welcome offer and start trading on NFL Week 1 games and other prediction market promos .

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for NFL Week 1

The Kalshi promo code SI35 gives you a straightforward path to $35 in bonus trading credit. You must be at least 18 years old and new to Kalshi to qualify for this offer. Enter code SI35 during registration, complete identity verification, and deposit a minimum of $10 to get started.

Once your account is active, you need to complete $25 in trades within seven days to unlock your $35 bonus. The beauty of this offer is that your bonus arrives regardless of whether your trades win or lose. For example, if you trade $25 on whether the Seattle Seahawks will beat the New England Patriots in their Week 1 rematch and that trade settles, you receive your $35 bonus credit immediately.

Here are the key terms to remember when claiming this welcome offer:

You must enter code SI35 during account registration

Identity verification through KYC is required, including a government-issued ID

Minimum deposit of $10 is necessary to fund your account

Complete at least $25 in settled trades within seven days of signing up

Your $35 bonus credit is awarded regardless of trade outcomes

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted or it expires

After claiming your bonus, you can trade on any available market, including NFL Week 1 games

The offer applies whether you're trading on Buffalo visiting Houston, Chicago traveling to Carolina, or any other Week 1 matchup. Your bonus funds work across all Kalshi markets, so you can explore sports trading, politics, culture, and more after claiming your welcome bonus.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before NFL Week 1 Concludes

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your $35 bonus and begin trading on NFL Week 1:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code SI35. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address as part of the registration process. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer verification is standard across regulated trading platforms and typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like a debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 trading requirement and any additional trades you want to explore. Place your first trade: Browse NFL Week 1 markets and place your first trade. You might trade on whether Denver will beat Kansas City on Monday night, or pick any other Week 1 game that interests you. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $35 bonus credit posts to your account. Use your bonus: Your bonus credit is now available for additional trades across any Kalshi market. Remember to use it within seven days before it expires.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.