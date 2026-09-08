Fever WNBA Championship Market Trending Down

The WNBA is on break as the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup continues, giving Kalshi’s WNBA championship market top update its prices. In the most recent update, the Indiana Fever are trending down at 11%.

Since the Fever last played on August 28, their price has come down 2%, while others around them have seen a rise. The negative shift comes as the Golden State Valkyries saw a 2% rise to 13%, jumping ahead of both the Fever and the Las Vegas Aces.

WNBA Championship winner - Kalshi

Minnesota Lynx 48%

Golden State Valkyries12%

Las Vegas Aces 12%

Indiana Fever 10%

Atlanta Dream 10%

Don’t count out the Fever yet

The price dropped after Indiana went 2-2 in its last four games. However, they still sit as a top-5 team in the standings at 26-14 and are creeping up on a historic offensive season. Indiana went into the FIBA break averaging 97 points, shooting 49.2% (39.5% from three), and 34.1 field goals made per game. All league leading numbers and the greatest offensive season in WNBA history.

The backcourt duo of Caitlin Clark (22.5 ppg) and Kelsey Mitchell (25 ppg) lead the way for Indiana. Both are averaging career highs in points, three-point shooting percentage, and made three pointers per game.

Concerns to watch

Despite the historic offensive season, the Fever have suffered concerning losses to major contenders this season. Against the Lynx, Valkyries, and Aces this season, Indiana has a combined 3-4 record. That record is 1-2 vs. Golden State, 0-1 vs. Minnesota, and 2-1 vs. Las Vegas.

Those struggles continue down the board with a 1-2 record against the Dallas Wings and 2-2 against the Atlanta Dream.

Defense is also an issue as the Fever allow the fourth most points to opponents this season at 91.1 on the third most made field goals per game (32.7) as well.

The Fever return from the break on September 18 on the road against the Toronto Temp. The WNBA playoffs begin soon after on September 27.

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