France Massive Favorite Against England on Kalshi

Yes, even the third-place game has plenty at stake, and France enters as a heavy favorite on Kalshi to beat England. France and its dominance continue to get respect on Kalshi with a 24% margin to win outright. France also has a 25% margin in the regulation moneyline against both England and the draw.

World Cup 3rd Place: France Vs. England

Outright Winner : France (62%) vs. England (38%)

: France (62%) vs. England (38%) Reg. Moneyline : France (51%) vs. England (26%), Draw (26%)

: France (51%) vs. England (26%), Draw (26%) Reg. Spread : France -1.5 (30%)

: France -1.5 (30%) Reg. Total: 3.5 Goals (Over 45%)

Before trading, note that Kalshi’s World Cup market grades the outright winner lines, including extra time periods and penalty shootouts, while regulation lines count towards the first 90 minutes and any stoppage time. Trading $20 on the outright prices, $10.93 is made on France, while England profits $30.42.

Strength in both sides

These are the second and third-ranked offenses in the World Cup. France paces England in total goals, 16-14. Both sides are also shooting an efficient 41% of shots on target. England generates heavy offensive pressure with 73 shot attempts coming from inside the penalty area, the second most in the tournament.

Defensively on the pitch, this could be a nightmare for France, reminiscent of its match against Paraguay that saw plenty of defensive pressure. England leads the World Cup in defensive pressure (1,708) and ranks in the top 10 in forced turnovers (242).

Where France has the advantage is in goalkeeping. England has conceded double the amount of goals to France (8-4) and has struggled through the knockout stages, allowing six goals in four matches.

Who is playing in the third-place game?

This one is worth watching as all major stars are likely to suit up in Kylian Mbappe for France and Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham for England. All three remain in the Golden Boot race, so more than third place is on the line.

Mbappe is tied for the top goal count (8) with Messi, but trails in the assist tiebreaking total. Both Kane and Bellingham have six goals each and would need hat-tricks with either Mbappe or Messi not scoring a goal to take the lead.

The third-place match is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. EST from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter SIBONUS at sign-up — you only need a $1 deposit and $20 in trades to unlock your $10 bonus.

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