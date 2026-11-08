Francisco Lindor Next Team Trade Market: Mets, Rockies

Francisco Lindor has sat at the center of trade rumors since the MLB trade deadline. Despite the rumors, Kalshi’s MLB next-team market still prices him to stay with the New York Mets at 88%. The Colorado Rockies are also up on his board with a 24% chance of landing him.

The Mets have held a 70%+ chance of keeping Lindor all season, rumors aside. The Rockies are up based on rumors alone, with no real connection between the two sides. A $10 trade that Lindor remains with the Mets profits $1.26. The same trade he lands with Colorado would profit $29.54.

Francisco Lindor Next Team - Kalshi

New York Mets 88%

Colorado Rockies 24%

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Mets showing no signs of a move

The Mets have shown no movement on a Lindor deal. On the contrary of a trade, Lindor himself stated that he’ll remain with the team throughout the rest of his contract. He is signed through 2031 after agreeing to a 10-year, $341 million extension in 2021. At the deadline this season, the Mets held firm on their star shortstop, telling teams that he was off the table.

"The plan is to be here for my contract," Lindor said. "When I signed up here, it was to be in the good times and bad times and to win."

Rumors also stemmed from the reported “beef” between Lindor and Juan Soto. Despite that, Mets owner Steve Cohen shot down any trade, stating, “I don't see them going anywhere,” and that the feud is no longer a team issue.

"I don't see them going anywhere," Cohen said. "And, frankly, I think that's a story that was last year's story and that actually I am told -- and believe strongly -- that these guys are getting along much better. And so I just don't see it as an issue anymore."

Rockies rumors?

While the Rockies are up on Kalshi’s next team market, there is no real basis or rumors linking the two sides. The only link between the two dates back to December 2025 when Patrick Lyons of the Rockies Insider podcast suggested a Lindor-Ezequiel Tovar swap when mentioning the Lindor/Soto issue.

“The New York Mets may have a situation on their hands and the Colorado Rockies might be able to benefit from it. Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor reportedly have a ‘chilly’ relationship. Since Soto has three times the amount of money coming to him as Lindor has remaining on his deal, Lindor could be the one that gets shopped. Might Paul DePodesta make a phone call? Would it require Ezequiel Tovar in return? And does Colorado need to be this aggressive?”

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