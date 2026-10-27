Garrett Wilson Trade Market Heating Up on Kalshi

As if anything else could go wrong for the New York Jets, Garrett Wilson’s trade market on Kalshi spiked following his outburst in Week 7. Wilson currently has a 14% chance of being traded by the Jets at some point this season.

Wilson went into Week 7 at a 10% chance of the Jets trading him before his price surged 4%. Kalshi settles the market on whether the Jets trade Wilson by December 1 or not. A $10 trade on the Jets trading Wilson by then profits $62.50.

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Wilson’s eruption sparks rumors

Garrett Wilson lost his cool in Week 8 during the Jets' 28-25 loss to the winless Miami Dolphins. In the loss, Wilson saw just a 10% target share, catching two of three targets for 26 yards. Sparking the trade rumors was a shot of Wilson on the bench yelling in the direction of Geno Smith and pass game coordinator Seth Ryan.

Wilson downplayed the situation, saying, “I think we were both heated,” and stating that this frustration wasn’t aimed at Smith

"I don't even think I was talking to Geno. I think we were both heated, but not at each other at all. We were just disappointed with how we were playing up to that point and wanted to be a little more aggressive. That's what that was."

Wilson has been vocal about the team's playcalling and his usage, and the last four weeks show just that. In three of his last four games, Wilson has posted under 50 yards and under five receptions, with his 25.9% target share dropping to 23.5% across that span.

Playing a role in Wilson’s numbers sliding has been the emergence of rookie Omar Cooper. Cooper has caught 11 of 12 targets for 218 yards and two touchdowns in the last two weeks, averaging 19.8 yards per reception.

Analysts already gauging trade value and potential destinations

With Wilson’s trade market rising, so are rumors of a potential trade. WFAN’s Craig Carlton went as far as saying the Jets could gain a first-round pick if the Jets decide to trade Wilson.

“Do you trade him for a first-round draft pick? You have to have that conversation,” said Carlton. “Right now, with the Colts’ loss, the Jets have two top-10 picks and three top-15 picks in next year’s draft. Garrett Wilson will get a first-round draft pick if we decide we’re going to see what he’s worth on the open market.”

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan mentions three potential landing spots for Wilson, including the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders. All of whom need a receiver.

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