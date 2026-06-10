It’s becoming clearer and clearer that it’s either the Miami Heat or remaining with the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, based on what the latest prediction markets are saying. Miami is an overwhelming favorite to land Giannis, and his chances of landing with the Heat have only grown stronger over the last few weeks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team - Kalshi

Miami Heat 48%

Stays with Milwaukee or Retires 17%

Boston Celtics 8%

Portland Trail Blazers 7%

Brooklyn Nets 5%

Kalshi’s NBA prediction markets are currently pricing the Miami Heat with a massive 48% chance of landing Antetokounmpo before October 21st, 2026. The Heat’s 48% chance is the strongest on the board, with a $10 risk paying out $10.08 in profit should he end up here.

The Giannis to Miami movement has strengthened over the last week and a half, with Miami previously trading at a 25% chance before shooting up to the near 50% that they’re currently trading at.

Insiders in on Miami, out on Boston

In a recent episode of “Get Up” on ESPN, NBA insider Brian Windhorst expressed that he thinks the Heat are the team to watch in the Giannis sweepstakes based on their young pieces, including Tyler Herro and the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“The team to watch here is Miami–Miami would say 'we got Tyler Herro who is a young player and been an All Star. We got draft picks including the 13th pick in this draft–And Giannis, I think wants to be in Miami. There's more check marks on Miami.”

He then expresses that he doesn't think the Celtics are ready to play ball when it comes to trading for Giannis and splitting up Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, a duo that’s been to two NBA Finals over the last five seasons. He goes even further, saying that he hasn't heard that Boston is even on Giannis’ list of interested teams.

What Miami would trade for Giannis + rumors

The one name on the Miami Heat’s roster that has been consistently linked to Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee native Tyler Herro. Along with Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and potentially up to two more first-round picks would also be on their way to the Bucks.

Fueling those rumors is Antetokounmpo himself, as he was recently spotted in Miami at the airport and Bal Harbour shops, amongst several other spots over the weekend.

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