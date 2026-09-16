Giants Super Bowl Market Moves Up on Kalshi After Week 1

One of the biggest storylines coming out of NFL Week 1 was the New York Giants, and Kalshi’s Super Bowl market adjusted its price accordingly following their performance. After the Giants' opening game on Sunday Night Football, they sit with a 3% chance to win the Super Bowl.

Kalshi had the Giants at 1% in early September and 2% before Week 1. The win over the Cowboys pushed them to 3%. Trading $10 on the Giants to win the Super Bowl profits $302.

Super Bowl 61 winner - Kalshi

(all teams not mentioned)

Los Angeles Rams 12%

Buffalo Bills 9%

Kansas City Chiefs 7%

Chicago Bears 5%

Detroit Lions 4%

New England Patriots 4%

New York Giants 3%

G-Men back in business?

It’s only Week 1 and the Giants are coming off a 4-13 season, but they looked good in Week 1. The new offense under John Harbaugh produced 394 yards. Jaxson Dart threw three touchdowns and Cam Skattebo added a rushing score.

Tight end Isaiah Likely looks like a free-agency steal. He followed Harbaugh from Baltimore and immediately produced. Likely caught 8/9 targets to lead the team with 78 yards and two touchdowns. He commanded a 26.7% target share and 31.8% first-read target share. He ran 91.6% of his routes lined up as a receiver.

Malik Nabers also made his return after tearing his ACL in Week 4 last season. He led the team with nine targets for six receptions and 69 yards.

Defense ahead of schedule

Defense was the problem last year. The Giants ranked bottom-five in yards allowed (359.5) and second-worst against the run (145.3).

In Week 1, this looks like a revamped front seven, which allowed just 69 total rush yards (4 ypc) to a Cowboys offense that ranked top-10 on the ground last season. The defense allowed 244 yards.

The defensive line stole the show as Abdul Carter led with four QB pressures, rookie Arvell Reese recorded a tackle for loss, and Kayvon Thibodeaux also looked a step quicker.

The Giants are on the road in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

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