Giants Super Bowl Market Moves Up on Kalshi After Week 1
One of the biggest storylines coming out of NFL Week 1 was the New York Giants, and Kalshi’s Super Bowl market adjusted its price accordingly following their performance. After the Giants' opening game on Sunday Night Football, they sit with a 3% chance to win the Super Bowl.
Kalshi had the Giants at 1% in early September and 2% before Week 1. The win over the Cowboys pushed them to 3%. Trading $10 on the Giants to win the Super Bowl profits $302.
Super Bowl 61 winner - Kalshi
(all teams not mentioned)
- Los Angeles Rams 12%
- Buffalo Bills 9%
- Kansas City Chiefs 7%
- Chicago Bears 5%
- Detroit Lions 4%
- New England Patriots 4%
- New York Giants 3%
G-Men back in business?
It’s only Week 1 and the Giants are coming off a 4-13 season, but they looked good in Week 1. The new offense under John Harbaugh produced 394 yards. Jaxson Dart threw three touchdowns and Cam Skattebo added a rushing score.
Tight end Isaiah Likely looks like a free-agency steal. He followed Harbaugh from Baltimore and immediately produced. Likely caught 8/9 targets to lead the team with 78 yards and two touchdowns. He commanded a 26.7% target share and 31.8% first-read target share. He ran 91.6% of his routes lined up as a receiver.
Malik Nabers also made his return after tearing his ACL in Week 4 last season. He led the team with nine targets for six receptions and 69 yards.
Defense ahead of schedule
Defense was the problem last year. The Giants ranked bottom-five in yards allowed (359.5) and second-worst against the run (145.3).
In Week 1, this looks like a revamped front seven, which allowed just 69 total rush yards (4 ypc) to a Cowboys offense that ranked top-10 on the ground last season. The defense allowed 244 yards.
The defensive line stole the show as Abdul Carter led with four QB pressures, rookie Arvell Reese recorded a tackle for loss, and Kayvon Thibodeaux also looked a step quicker.
The Giants are on the road in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.
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Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage. He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.Follow profeta_sammy