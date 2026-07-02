Golden Boot Prediction Market Shifts for Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi

If it wasn't already clear, the race for the Golden Boot is a two-man race between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Both stars surged in the latest update, pulling far ahead of the field.

Messi remains the favorite, with Mbappe close behind on Polymarket’s Golden Boot market. Trading $20 profits $22.59 for Messi to win and $25.72 on Mbappe. Each of their prices added nearly 10% in a week.

World Cup Golden Boot Winner - Polymarket

Lionel Messi 46%

Kylian Mbappe 43%

Pulling ahead

After his third brace of the World Cup, Mbappe joined Messi at six goals, the most in the tournament. Mbappe scored in the 45th and 74th minutes of France’s 3-0 win over Sweden in the Round of 32. Not to mention, he also broke the record for the most all-time goals scored in knockout matches with 10.

Messi has dominated from the start. It started with a hat-trick, followed by a brace, and again with a free kick. He’s scored in every match and doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

The road ahead

At this point in the tournament, survival matters most, and both France and Argentina sit atop the board. France is the overall favorite at 33%, while Argentina has the second-highest price at 19%.

For Mbappe to continue adding to his total, he’ll need to go through Paraguay in the Round of 16, the winner of Canada vs Morocco in the quarterfinals, and either Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Austria, USA, Bosnia, Belgium, or Senegal in the semifinals.

Argentina has a road ahead of Cape Verde in the Round of 32, Australia or Egypt in the Round of 16, Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia, or Ghana in the quarterfinals, and Brazil, Norway, Mexico, Congo DR, or England in the semifinals.

More at stake

More than the Golden Boot is at stake. Messi and Mbappe are fighting for the most goals in World Cup history. Messi carries the hype after breaking former Germany legend Miroslav Klose’s 16-goal record. Coming out of the group stage, Messi sits with 19 goals.

With the excitement elsewhere, Mbappe is just one goal behind Messi with 18 after his third brace of the World Cup. He has a long career ahead of him to take the lead.

The race continues on Friday, July 3rd, when Messi and Argentina take on Cape Verde, and again Saturday, July 4th, when France goes up against Paraguay.

Looking for a promo code for Polymarket ? Use SIBONUS at registration , deposit $20, and you'll get a $50 trading bonus to use across Polymarket's wide range of real-world event markets.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.