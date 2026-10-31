Indiana Trending Up in College Football Playoff Qualifiers Market on Kalshi

The Indiana Hoosiers are trending up on Kalshi’s College Football Playoff qualifiers market after climbing the rankings following Week 9. Indiana sits tied for the third-highest price on the board with an 88% chance to make the CFP.

The Hoosiers' price is up 6% following their win over Michigan on the road last week. A $10 trade on Indiana qualifying for the College Football Playoff profits $1.26.

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A perfect finish?

Many would say that the tough stretch on Indiana’s schedule is over, with back-to-back games against Ohio State at home (lost 19-15) and Michigan on the road (won 13-6). The Hoosiers can now enjoy three of their last four games at home to finish the season, and all against unranked opponents: Minnesota, USC, Washington (away), and Purdue.

While Indiana should enter each remaining game as a favorite, the Hoosiers have seen several close calls this season in conference play. Indiana had a scare at home against Northwestern, where it won 29-23 after going in as 20.5-point favorites. On the road against Nebraska, the Hoosiers were 9.5-point favorites and managed just a 20-17 win. Last week against Michigan, they won 13-6 in overtime as 7.5-point favorites.

Another loss would likely jeopardize their playoff hopes. Minnesota and USC stand out as the clearest upset threats.

Minnesota is surging this season with a 5-2 record, including wins over Michigan and No. 15 Iowa. The only concern for Minnesota is that it has won just one Big Ten conference game on the road this season.

USC could definitely hang with Indiana on offense, with the two separated by under one point on offense. USC is also putting up more offensive yards per game than the Hoosiers. USC’s defense is the clear weak spot, as it sits in the bottom half of the conference in points and yards allowed, while Indiana leads the Big Ten at just 12 points allowed.

The Hoosiers control their own destiny the rest of the way, and it starts in Week 9 at home against Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. EST.

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