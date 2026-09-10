Jadarian Price Rookie of the Year Market Rising on Kalshi

The first game of the NFL season is in the books, and Jadarian Price made the most of his debut with the Seattle Seahawks. Kalshi’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year market has him tied with Jeremiyah Love at 17% at the top of the board.

Price’s NFL OROY market jumped 3% after the Seahawks 13-10 win over the New England Patriots. A $10 trade on Price winning the NFL OROY profits $45.58.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winner - Kalshi

Jeremiyah Love 17%

Jadarian Price 17%

Carnell Tate 13%

Fernando Mendoza 12%

De’Zhaun Stribling 11%

More opportunities to come

Price had an efficient outing in his NFL debut, rushing 10 times for 52 yards and 5.2 yards per carry. His role should grow as the season goes on based on what we saw in Week 1. Backfield mate George Holani saw eight touches for a less efficient 29 yards (3.6 ypc). Price took the Seahawks’ first snap and ripped off 13 yards, his longest run of the night.

Price’s efficiency came against a Patriots defense that ranked top-6 against the run last season and allowed 4.21 yards per carry. His usage should last when Zach Charbonnet returns from his ACL recovery. Charbonnet averaged 4 yards per carry last season.

Most of Price's efficiency came in the first half, where he rushed six times for 42 yards and 7 yards per carry. He ran the ball four times in the second half for 10 yards. He also did not have a rush attempt in the red zone.

Per Pro Football Focus, Price was graded 66.7 for his performance. Holani finished with a 46.6 grade, which was in the bottom three of all offensive players for the game.

That efficiency gap should earn Price more touches soon. The Seahawks schedule is also welcoming to running backs, with five opponents remaining who finished bottom-10 against the run last season. That includes the Seahawks' Week 2 opponent in the Arizona Cardinals who they’ll play on the road in the late afternoon slate.

The injury to QB Sam Darnold doesn't appear to be season ending either, which should open up more running lanes when he returns. In the meantime, expect the Seahawks to lean on the run game, which is also good for Price.

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