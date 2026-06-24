Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Playing Together Before 2027? Kalshi Says No

Boston running it back? Kalshi disagrees, saying that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have played their last game together. This fallout stems directly from Boston’s failed attempt to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kalshi’s NBA market currently gives the duo just a 37% chance of playing together before 2027, suggesting this past season may have been their last.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to Play a Game Together Before 2027 - Kalshi

Yes 37%

No 64%

The market settles on whether they share the court again before January 1, 2027. If they do, a $10 stake pays out $15.47. If not, it’s a $5.12 profit.

Growing together

Brown and Tatum came into the league just one year apart from each other, with Brown drafted in 2016 and Tatum in 2017. They’ve made the playoffs every season together and ranked as the team’s top two scorers in six of nine full seasons.

Together they delivered five Eastern Conference Finals appearances, two ECF titles, and one NBA championship.

Writing on the wall

The Boston Celtics sent a clear message that they're willing to move on from Brown despite him finishing as an MVP finalist this season and winning Finals MVP in 2024.

Reports indicate Boston offered Brown and two first-round picks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. This is the second time Boston has reportedly put Brown on the trade block. In 2022, he was offered for Kevin Durant.

Before this market opened, another Kalshi market opened on Jaylen Brown’s next team, where Boston’s chances at keeping him are sliding.

Jaylen Brown Next Team - Kalshi

Stays with Boston or Retires 33%

Cleveland Cavaliers 17%

New Orleans Pelicans 13%

Los Angeles Clippers 7%

Atlanta Hawks 4%

In 24 hours, Boston’s chances at keeping Brown dropped from 41% to 33% while the Cleveland Cavaliers jumped from 2% to 17%.

Cleveland’s chances spiked after Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported that Boston has shown interest in trading for Cleveland big man Evan Mobley.

“Jaylen Brown is truly available–The Celtics I believe are listening to those calls and are digging up their own trade matches of their own. I spent some time this afternoon talking to different teams about what might the Celtics be interested in and the name and the team that came back to me alot was Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

Boston Celtics President Brad Stevens offered a contradicting report that praised Brown, which is likely holding up Boston’s trading price.

“Jayen Brown’s a big part of us–I’m never going to predict the future, but every indication, everything that I think about over the past few years has been building around those guys. The one thing I want to make clear is how valued he’s always been.”

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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