Jim Harbaugh Surging in NFL Coaches Fired Market

Who’s got it better than us? Everybody.

Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are the last winless team in the league at 0-7, and Kalshi now prices a Harbaugh firing at 85%.

Harbaugh being fired coming into this season wasn’t even a thought, as he wasn’t on the preseason coaches fired market on Kalshi. He entered the market after Week 3’s loss to the Buffalo Bills with 44% and has jumped over 40% since. Kalshi settles the market on whether he is with the Chargers by March. A $10 trade on the Chargers firing him by then profits just $1.76.

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Biggest surprise of the season

Not even Kalshi could’ve predicted the Chargers downfall. They came into the season with a 9+ win total and a 68% chance to go over the mark. Now, seven losses later, Kalshi is fading the Chargers even hitting five wins this season with just a 42% chance.

Both the Chargers' offense and defense sit in the bottom half of the league. On defense, they’re allowing 323 total yards per game and 25 points. The offense, though, has been horrendous, averaging just 14.1 points and 288.3 total yards. Overall this season, the Chargers are losing by an average of 10.9 points.

Is Harbaugh to blame?

After winning a National Championship at Michigan, the Chargers thought they had hit a home run hire in Jim Harbaugh, and things started off hot in his first two seasons. He finished 11-6 over the last two years and made the playoffs both times while leading a top-10 defense and top-15 offense. He’s a proven winning coach with a 66-38-1 record in his NFL career.

What changed? The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman last season and hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Prior to the season, McDaniel was thought to be one of the top offensive minds in the league, having turned the Dolphins from a bottom-10 offense to the second-ranked offense in the league in just two seasons.

While he had some success with the Dolphins, Miami’s bottom-10 offense in his final two seasons ultimately cost McDaniel the job. We’re now seeing the same pattern unfold with the Chargers.

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