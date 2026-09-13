JJ McCarthy Trade Market Trends Down on Kalshi

Another day, another JJ McCarthy trade price update. This time, Kalshi’s NFL trade market is trending down, meaning McCarthy is likely staying with the Minnesota Vikings beyond when the market settles.

Kalshi prices a McCarthy trade at 38%. A 5% dip from where his price was less than a week ago. Kalshi settles the market based on if McCarthy is still with the Vikings by December 1, 2026. A $10 trade on McCarthy not being traded profits $14.69.

Will JJ McCarthy be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 38%

No 68%

Rumors and speculation

Trade rumors swirled after the Vikings signed Kyler Murray, and he won the starting QB job. However, those have since died down, and McCarthy’s trade value is at an all-time low. He's currently injured and dropped to QB3 on the Vikings depth chart.

Some linked McCarthy to the Los Angeles Chargers, given that McCarthy and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh won a National Championship together at Michigan. Speculation is all it was, as no reports have come out.

McCarthy had a 16% price on the Chargers to be his “next team” on Kalshi and has remained there this week.

Potential revitalization?

If there is one thing that Kevin O’Connell is known for, it’s his QB development and redevelopment. Something McCarthy is in need of as a former top-10 pick.

O’Connell was responsible for developing Jared Goff during his time with the Los Angeles Rams before being traded to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. He won a Super Bowl with Stafford in LA as the offensive coordinator.

Once head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, he coached Kirk Cousins to his second-highest yard total for his career. The Vikings replaced Cousins with Sam Darnold, who put up a career high in both yards and touchdowns before going on to win a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks a year later.

Now, reports out of training camp ahead of the season suggest Kyler Murray has taken a noticeable step forward from his recent slump last season.

Time will tell if a potential McCarthy trade is in the works. In the immediate future, we’ll get our first look at the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 at home against the Green Bay Packers.

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