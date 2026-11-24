The top of Kalshi’s NFL MVP market is heating up between Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy. Following Week 11, Joe Burrow took a step back from the top spot while Purdy regained the lead. Purdy leads as the favorite at 42%, while Burrow sits at 36%.

Burrow peaked at 51% just over a week ago before Purdy made the jump this week. The two traded places at the top of the market three times this season. A $10 trade on Purdy winning profits $12.87, while Burrow winning profits $16.58.

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Burrow suffers a costly slip

Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals finished off Week 11 on Monday Night Football with a loss to the Washington Commanders. Despite the loss and the rain at the start of the game, Burrow completed 70% of his pass attempts for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

His two-touchdown total breaks a streak of five games with more than three touchdowns. While his numbers remained competitive in the race, the loss was a major hit, especially against a Commanders team that's just 4-5-1. Winning matters in the NFL MVP race. The Bengals are now 7-3.

Purdy takes advantage

On Sunday Night Football, Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers delivered a statement win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are the top defense in the NFL, allowing just 16.1 points and 280.3 total yards per game (170.6 pass yards per game). Purdy led the Niners to a 35-10 win and torched the secondary for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 21 of 26 passes, an 80.8% completion rate.

This is a repeat performance for Purdy and the Niners, who exploded in a 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Purdy went for 389 yards and three touchdowns on 78.6% passing. The 49ers are now 9-1.

While Burrow still leads the league with 3,095 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, Purdy continues to make his case with 2,624 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. Both Burrow and Purdy are at home in Week 12, with the Bengals taking on the New Orleans Saints and the 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks.

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