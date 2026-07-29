Joe Burrow Surges Back to Top of MVP Market on Kalshi

Joe Shiesty is back in action and already in the MVP conversation. Kalshi prices Joe Burrow at the top of the NFL MVP board and in a four-way tie for the strongest price at 10%.

Also sitting ayt 10% with Burrow on Kalshi’s NFL MVP market are Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson. Burrow has been back and forth between 8% and 9% for the last month before finally jumping into double-digit territory. Trading $10 on Burrow to win MVP profits $84 if he does.

2026 NFL MVP Winner - Kalshi

Joe Burrow 10%

Josh Allen 10%

Justin Herbert 10%

Lamar Jackson 10%

Drake May 7%

Matthew Stafford 7%

Patrick Mahomes 7%

Caleb Williams 6%

Dak Prescott 6%

Year of the Bengal

There is hype all around this Cincinnati Bengals team ahead of the 2026-27 season, and Joe Burrow is at the forefront of all of it. Burrow is coming off a rough 2025 season where he played just eight games due to a Grade 3 turf toe injury that kept him out for three months.

He finished his season throwing for 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns and was on pace for over 3,800 yards and 35+ touchdowns.

Although never winning an MVP, Burrow has been in those talks for years, with fourth-place finishes in the voting in 2022 and 2024. Both years, he threw for 4,400+ yards and 35+ touchdowns.

Cincinnati also did plenty in the offseason to ensure Burrow has success. Starting with the draft, they added much-needed offensive line depth in Connor Lew and Brian Parker II, who have allowed a combined five sacks across 1,300+ pass block snaps.

The Bengals' offense last season also ranked second in pass play percentage at 63.95%. Nothing should change this season as long as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins line up at receiver.

Strengthening his MVP case even more, Kalshi prices him as the favorite to lead the league this season in passing yards (25%) and passing touchdowns (18%).

New look defense

Last season, the Bengals' defense struggled getting off the field, allowing the second-most yards and third-most points.

They addressed those needs by adding Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen to the front seven, and Kyle Dugger and Bryan Cook to the secondary.

With a new identity on defense, this could create more offensive opportunities for Burrow and the offense to thrive.

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