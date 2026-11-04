Joe Burrow Surging on NFL MVP Kalshi Market

Joe Shiesty continues to rise up Kalshi’s NFL MVP market as he now sits with the second-highest price on the board. Joe Burrow has officially jumped Brock Purdy and sits behind only Josh Allen. After Week 8, Burrow’s MVP price sits at 21%.

Burrow went into Week 7 tied at 17% with Purdy before separating himself with a 4% jump. At his 21% price, a $10 trade on Burrow winning the MVP profits $35.09.

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Burrow’s heroics force the rise

While it wasn’t pretty, Burrow set season highs in Week 8 with 462 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and three interceptions, while adding a rushing score as well. It was his late-game performance, though, that vaulted him in the MVP race.

Late in the fourth quarter, Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals ftrailed by a touchdown with under four minutes remaining. Burrow led a two-minute drive down the field for the tying score before running in the game-winning TD in overtime.

Could Burrow jump even further?

Given his current numbers, Burrow could soon challenge Josh Allen’s MVP price. On the year, Burrow has 2,115 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 76.9 QB rating. He’s also completing 73% of his passes this season.

His 20 passing touchdowns lead the NFL this season, while the rest of his numbers are all top-5 and ahead of Josh Allen. What’s holding Allen in a strong lead is his rushing upside, which has totaled 270 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The Bills are also in first place in the AFC.

With just over half a season remaining, Burrow’s MVP case could get even stronger. Five of the Bengals’ remaining opponents this season rank in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed, including their next four games.

In his career, Burrow has finished inside the top 5 of the MVP race twice, in 2022 and 2024. In both seasons, he finished with 4,400+ passing yards and 35+ passing touchdowns. He’s on pace for those numbers again this season.

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