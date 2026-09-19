Joey Porter Jr. Next Team Market Opens on Kalshi But Tells Us Nothing

The Joey Porter Jr. and Pittsburgh Steelers saga makes its way into the regular season as the two sides see things differently in contract talks. With that, Kalshi’s NFL trade market has opened for Porter’s next team.

The market is live, but it does not show where Porter is headed. The two teams at the top include the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. Kalshi’s prices are not yet finalized, listing all teams with 99%.

Joey Porter Jr. next team - Kalshi

Pittsburgh Steelers 99%

Dallas Cowboys 99%

Detroit Lions 99%

Where the dispute comes

Joey Porter Jr., while impressive in his first three seasons with 165 total tackles, 31 deflections, and three interceptions, is looking for stronger guarantees in his extension while the Steelers are hesitant to do so. Fellow 2023 draftees Keanu Benton, Nick Herbig, and Darnell Washington already signed extensions with only 2027 guaranteed. Porter Jr. is looking for similar guarantees to TJ Watt, even though he has never made All-Pro or the Pro Bowl

Interested teams

Reports have tied the Cowboys and Lions to Porter. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler listed the Cowboys as a top trade candidate, given the recent trade history between the two organizations.

"The franchise has trade-market rapport with Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan," Fowler wrote. “The sides have reached deals in back-to-back offseasons, as Dallas traded for wide receiver George Pickens in May 2025 and offensive tackle Broderick Jones on Aug. 29.”

For Detroit, Lions reporter Jeff Ridson reported that the Lions have called the Steelers and inquired about Porter Jr.

"The Joey Porter Jr. trade talks. I can tell you that I know that the Lions have approached the Steelers. I don't know how receptive the Steelers were. I don't know what the Lions offered, if anything. I know that they have talked. I got that from a reliable source from the Pittsburgh side."

The Lions secondary could use the boost after allowing 310.5 yards per game and six passing touchdowns through two games.

For now, Porter Jr. is holding out as the Steelers season continues. Pittsburgh is on the road in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

Use the Kalshi promo code SI60 when you sign up to unlock an exclusive $60 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.