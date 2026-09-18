Josh Allen Surges in Kalshi NFL MVP Market

After two games, Josh Allen leads the Kalshi NFL MVP market. Allen sits at the top of the board with 25% to win.

He went into the season with 11% to win the MVP. He jumped to 17% following Week 1 and now is 25% after Week 2 Thursday Night Football. His price sits 13% ahead of Lamar Jackson and Caleb Williams, who are tied for the second-highest price. A $10 trade on Allen winning the MVP profits $28.

NFL MVP winner - Kalshi

Josh Allen 25%

Lamar Jackson 12%

Caleb Williams 12%

In midseason form

Allen already looks like a midseason MVP candidate. Across the first two weeks, he’s totaled 582 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, 92 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns.

His numbers are broken up into 334 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 23 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. In Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, he went for 248 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 69 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns against the Detroit Lions.

Mind you, his Week 1 performance came against a Texans defense that was touted as the toughest in the league this season and allowed the fewest offensive yards to opponents last season.

No stranger to the MVP spotlight

Allen has lived in the MVP race for years. He won the MVP in 2024 with 2,731 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 531 rushing yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns. He’s also finished in the top-5 in MVP voting in five of the last six seasons, including four top-3 finishes.

If he continues on this pace, he will not just finish with an MVP trophy, but a career-high season as well. At this rate, he’d finish with over 4,900 passing yards and roughly 42 passing touchdowns. Something else to note: the Bills' strength of schedule for QBs ranks in the top-10 easiest per Fantasy Pros.

Allen and the Bills return to action in Week 3 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

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