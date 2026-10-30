Kahlil Mack Next Team Market Suggests Super Team Addition

As the November 10 NFL trade deadline looms, Khalil Mack continues to surge in trade rumors. Kalshi’s next-team market has him landing with the Chicago Bears at 74%.

It’s been a wild 24 hours for the Bears on Mack’s next team market. The Bears went into yesterday with a 67% chance of trading for him, which dropped to 20% after the Bears traded for Jeffrey Simmons before spiking to its peak at 74%. Kalshi settles the market on December 1, based on which team Mack is with by then. A $10 trade he lands with the Bears profits $3.27.

Khalil Mack next team - Kalshi

Chicago Bears 74%

Los Angeles Chargers 60%

Buffalo Bills 11%

San Francisco 49ers 11%

Detroit Lions 10%

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code VIP60 at registration to earn an exclusive $60 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

A reunion in Chi-Town

Many were quick to shut down any Khalil Mack trade to the Bears after they landed Jeffrey Simmons for two first-round picks. However, several analysts continue to drive the narrative of a Mack/Bears reunion. Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari stated that regardless of the draft capital they spent on Simmons, the Bears can still afford Mack.

“Although they traded a lot of draft capital for Simmons, the Bears still have their second- and third-round picks in the 2027 NFL draft, as well as the Atlanta Falcons' fifth-rounder,” said Chiari. “On top of that, Mack is already quite familiar with Chicago, having played for the Bears from 2018 to 2021. During that time, he was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro.”

Why a trade makes sense

Mack, like many others, did not expect the Los Angeles Chargers to be the last remaining winless team in the league. That said, at 35 years old, the Chargers have no use for Mack if they aren’t contending and should do what they can to gain whatever value they can as they head for a rebuild.

The Chargers have two games left before the trade deadline against the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans. With rumors and reports ramping up, Mack could be on the move sooner rather than later.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.