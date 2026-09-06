New Orleans Saints fans, Tyler Shough himself, and one trader on Kalshi might be the only ones to have faith in his MVP price. Kalshi’s NFL market took a trade of $1,870 on Tyler Shough winning the NFL MVP this season at less than 1%.

At Shough’s less than 1% price to win the NFL MVP, that size wager would profit $185,636. Shough’s price sits as the second-to-last option on the board, only ahead of Atlanta Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa. The “No Liquidity” option means that there is no real two-way market at this time.

Will Tyler Shough win the NFL MVP? - Kalshi

Yes: <1%

No: No Liquidity

A realistic look

Tyler Shough’s rookie season was out of the ordinary. After the Saints drafted him in the second round in 2025, he was not in the team's initial starting plans with Spencer Rattler sitting ahead of him. Come Week 6 of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans benched Rattler and Shough came in and started the rest of the season.

From that point on, Shough finished the season completing 67.6% of his passes for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also added three rushing touchdowns.

Before Shough made his first start last season, the Saints were 1-7. He went on to lead New Orleans to a 5-4 record to finish the year. He was in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Building for success

For the 2026 season, the Saints surrounded their young QB with key pieces. On the offensive line, New Orleans signed David Edwards from the Buffalo Bills after allowing just three sacks and 27 total pressures on 1,035 offensive snaps. He finished last season with a 73.0 pass block grade, which ranks 14th among interior linemen.

New Orleans made most of its moves at receiver, drafting Jordyn Tyson with the eighth overall pick and Bryce Lance and Barion Brown in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively. Tyson comes out of college with 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons, though he's currently on the IR.

The Saints also signed free ageny running back Travis Etienne Jr. to pair with Alvin Kamara. Deep threat Chris Olave is their top WR.

Shough’s MVP journey kicks off in Week 1 on the road with the Saints taking on the Detroit Lions.

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