Kalshi College Football National Championship Market: Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame on Top

We are halfway through the 2026-27 college football season and the contenders are asserting themselves at the top of Kalshi’s National Championship market. Georgia leads the board at 20%, ahead of Ohio State at 16% and Notre Dame at 15%.

These are the only three teams sitting above a 15% chance to win and three of five with a 10% chance or higher. A $10 trade profits $37.32 for Georgia to win, $45.58 on Ohio State, and $52.86 on Notre Dame.

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code VIP60 at registration to earn an exclusive $60 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

Dawgs on the rise

Georgia has looked the most dominant this season on both sides of the ball. The Dawgs boast the second-highest-scoring offense in the country at 46.2 points and a top-10 defense allowing just 14 points. Their offense has remained dominant in SEC play, averaging 36 points while the defense is allowing just 15.2 points.

Georgia first took the lead on National Championship markets two weeks ago at 15% and has remained at the top since.

Buckeyes back in business

After losing 24-23 to Texas in Week 2, Ohio State has turned things around in a big way, winning four straight, including a 3-0 record in Big Ten play. In conference play, the Buckeyes are putting up 39.3 points while allowing 16.3 points. Ohio State’s price is up 6% from 11% to 17% since its Week 2 loss. We’ll get a better look at how Ohio State looks to finish the season with three top-25 opponents remaining.

Irish yet to be tested

Notre Dame sits at the top of the list with their undefeated 6-0 record, however, the Irish have not been tested yet. Their previous six opponents combine for a 15-19 record, with five of them sitting at or below .500 to this point. Coming up, though, are two top-10 matchups that’ll give us an idea just how serious this team is. Most notably, in Week 10, the Miami Hurricanes travel to South Bend.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.