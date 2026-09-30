Kalshi Tabs New College Football National Champion Favorite (And it's a Surprise)

Things are heating up between the hedges as the Georgia Bulldogs have barked their way to the top of Kalshi’s National Championship market. Georgia leaped over Texas, Ohio State, and Notre Dame for the top spot on the board with 15%.

Georgia came into the season with a 9% chance to win the National Championship. Now, after a strong 4-0 start, they are the top Dawgs on the board and the team to beat. A $10 trade on Georgia winning the National Championship profits $52.86.

National Championship winner - Kalshi

Georgia 15%

Texas 14%

Ohio State 13%

Notre Dame 13%

Miami 10%

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Georgia continues surging

Georgia came into the season with a 9% chance to win the National Championship and quickly rose to 10% following its 63-3 win over Tennessee State. In Week 2, the Bulldogs defeated Western Kentucky 70-20 and saw their price jump to 12%.

Week 3 began their SEC schedule with a 45-17 win over Arkansas. Their price remained at 12%. In Week 4, they manhandled Oklahoma 41-13 before jumping to the top of the board.

By the numbers

Georgia ranks No. 1 in the SEC in both offense and defense so far. On offense, they’re scoring 54.8 points and averaging 480.8 yards per game. They’re averaging 43 points and 385 total yards in their last two games against SEC opponents.

On defense, they rank as the toughest unit, allowing just 13.3 points and 232.5 total yards per game. In those two SEC games, Georgia has given up 15 points and 298 yards per game.

At the helm on offense, Gunner Stockton is having an efficient start to the year with a 74.3% completion rate for 754 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and just one interception.

What’s next

The Bulldogs' remaining schedule is not as forgiving as it started. They have a chance to push their National Championship price even higher with games against Alabama, Florida, and Ole Miss, all top-10 teams, and away from home.

Georgia is back at home in Week 5 against Vanderbilt before going to Tuscaloosa for a top-10 matchup with Alabama in Week 6.

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