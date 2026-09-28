Kalshi Eagles-Bears Payout Leans Heavily on Road Team

Week 3 of the NFL comes to a close with Monday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Kalshi’s NFL market heavily leans toward the Eagles on the road, given the circumstances with Chicago's QB room.

Philadelphia is a 65% favorite to win with a 3.5-point spread. Chicago is a 35% underdog. A $10 trade profits $4.78 on the Eagles and $17.31 on the Bears to win on the moneyline.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears

Moneyline: Eagles (65%) vs Bears (35%)

Spread: Eagles -3.5 (51%)

Total: 41.5 (50%)

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Chicago Bears QB situation

The biggest concern for the Bears in this one is at QB. Caleb Williams suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury in Week 2 and will miss 3–4 weeks. In his absence, veteran QB3 Case Keenum will start, as QB2 Tyson Bagent suffered a concussion in relief of Williams last week.

Keenum last saw action in 2023 with the Houston Texans, where he started two games and completed 64.2% of his passes for 291 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He was benched in the second game he started.

Line movement

Before the injury, Chicago opened as the favorite with a 52% chance to win. The Eagles were a 47% road underdog. After Williams went down, the line drastically flipped toward the Eagles to their current 65% price.

Eagles lined up for a big day

Despite the Bears' questions on offense, their defense remains intact. The Eagles could use this to their advantage. Chicago has struggled to stop opposing offenses in its first two games, allowing 362 total yards per game, including 240 passing yards and 122 rushing yards.

This could be an issue for Chicago considering the Eagles' run game has been one of the best in the NFL in recent seasons behind Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts.

On defense, the Eagles rank top-10 in terms of yards allowed at 293 per game. Last week, the Bears offense struggled with just three points and under 300 total yards of offense. Without Williams under center and with a shaky Keenum leading the offense, Chicago’s offensive struggles could continue against this Philly defense.

We’ll see how things play out on Monday night with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.

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