The RSM Classic at Sea Island closes out November’s PGA Tour events before the final three in December. Sitting near the top of Kalshi’s RSM Classic market are Blades Brown and Jackson Koivun, two of the hottest young names on Tour, who sit in the top-5 strongest prices.

Benjamin Brown, Michael Brennan, and Doug Ghim sit ahead of them. Brown comes in with a 3.6% chance to win, while Koivun has a 2.6% price. A $10 trade profits $248.61 on Brown winning and $282.56 for Koivun.

RSM Classic winner - Kalshi

Benjamin Brown 4.5%

Michael Brennan 3.8%

Doug Ghim 3.7%

Blades Brown 3.6%

Jackson Koivun 2.6%

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Can Brown feed off winning momentum?

Blades Brown is the youngest player in the field at just 19 years old and has had a strong 2026 run to this point, making the cut in 12 of 14 tournaments. Of his 14 appearances this season, he’s finished in the top 25 10 times, including four in the top 10 and three in the top 5.

He earned his 2027 PGA Tour card through the KFT and won the World Wide Technology Championship last week. He also had a T4 finish at the Austin Championship. Brown played at the RSM Classic last year and missed the cut.

Koivun looking to bounce back

After turning pro following his T23 finish at the U.S. Open, it’s been nothing but up for Jackson Koivun. He’s played in 11 events since the U.S. Open, where he played as an amateur, and had six top-25 finishes, including three top-10 finishes and a win in just his third pro event at the 3M Open, fighting off Scottie Scheffler.

He’s cooled off slightly since. He's finished outside the top 25 in four of his last seven appearances, including a missed cut at the Austin Championship. He also played a critical role in the USA's comeback win at the President's Cup.

While this is Koivun’s first appearance at the RSM Classic, he has an extensive history at the Sea Island Golf Club, which hosts the Men’s Golf SEC Championship. During his time at Auburn over the last three years, he’s won all three conference titles from 2024 to 2026.

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