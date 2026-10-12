Kalshi NBA Championship Market: 76ers Retain Firm Lead on Knicks in East

The LeBron James effect has already been felt on Kalshi’s NBA Championship markets, specifically to win the Eastern Conference Championship. LeBron and the Philadelphia 76ers sit at the top of the board with a 24% chance to win the East.

The defending NBA Champion New York Knicks sit behind them at 20%. They are the only two teams in the Eastern Conference with a higher-than-20% price to win the conference. A $10 trade profits $29.45 if the 76ers win and $35.09 on the Knicks.

NBA Eastern Conference Championship winner - Kalshi

Philadelphia 76ers 24%

New York Knicks 20%

Boston Celtics 13%

Miami Heat 12%

Cleveland Cavaliers 8%

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LeBron makes immediate impact

The 76ers jumped to the top of the board as soon as LeBron announced his decision to sign with them. Philadelphia sat 13% to win the East behind the Knicks at 19% before the decision. Following his signing, the Sixers jumped to 24% at the top and have remained there since. The Knicks have remained in the 19% range despite Philadelphia’s rise.

Outside of LeBron’s impact, trading for Jaylen Brown in early July produced a similar jump, lifting the Sixers from 2% to 13%.

Knicks still the team to beat

Although sitting behind the 76ers on the market, New York remains the team to beat as the defending champions and has kept enough of its core to stay there. Despite losing Mitchell Robinson to the Celtics, they replaced him with Andre Drummond. Other than that, the rest of the core remains in place.

Head to head

We’ll get a good sample size of the two early on this season with New York and Philadelphia tipping off the regular season against one another in Madison Square Garden. Just over a week later, the two will meet again in Philadelphia.

In the season opener, the Knicks are sizeable favorites at 61% to the 76ers 39%. The season opener tips off on October 20 at 7 p.m. EST.

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