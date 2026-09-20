Kalshi NFL Market for Every Week 2 Game

Week 2 of the NFL got off to an explosive start with Thursday Night Football as the Buffalo Bills defeated the Detroit Lions 41-31. The rest of the Week 2 Kalshi NFL market now shifts to Sunday and Monday Night Football.

There are 15 games between Sunday and Monday Night Football. Sunday has an eight-game 1 p.m. ET window, five late-afternoon games, then primetime on Sunday night and Monday.

Here are the markets on Kalshi for every Week 2 game left on the slate.

Week 2 game (time) Team 1 price Team 2 price Eagles vs Titans (1 p.m.) Eagles 76% Titans 25% Steelers vs Patrios (1 p.m.) Steelers 32% Patriots 69% Vikings vs Bears (1 p.m.) Vikings 35% Bears 66% Panthers vs Falcons (1 p.m.) Panthers 56% Falcons 44% Packers vs Jets (1 p.m.) Packers 63% Jets 39% Bengals vs Texans (1 p.m.) Bengals 42% Texans 59% Saints vs Ravens (1 p.m.) Saints 22% Ravens 79% Browns vs Buccaneers (1 p.m.) Browns 22% Buccaneers 79% Raiders vs Chargers (4:05 p.m.) Raiders 28% Chargers 73% Jaguars vs Broncos (4:05 p.m.) Jaguars 41% Broncos 59% Dolphins vs 49ers (4:25 p.m.) Dolphins 11% 90% Commanders vs Cowboys (4:25 p.m.) Commanders 35% Cowboys 66% Seahawks vs Cardinals (4:25 p.m.) Seahawks 66% Cardinals 35% SNF: Colts vs Chiefs (8:20 p.m.) Colts 27% Chiefs 73% MNF: Giants vs Rams (8:15 p.m.) Giants 26% Rams 75%

In the early afternoon slate, the NFC North battle between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings could be a fun one. Chicago is coming off a historic 59-point outing where it totaled 552 yards of offense. The Vikings are coming off a 39-point outing themselves. However, they allowed 419 yards to the Green Bay Packers. All the makings of a shootout.

The Jacksonville Jaguars on the road against the Denver Broncos headlines the late window. The Broncos are looking for a “get right” game after a 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. On the other hand, Trevor Lawrence led the Jags to a 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns with 245 passing yards and four touchdowns. Denver’s defense was a top-5 unit in the NFL last season and will be tested again here.

After the Kansas City Chiefs' run game stole the show on Monday Night Football in Week 1, we get an encore on Sunday Night Football as they host the Indianapolis Colts. This could be another run-heavy game for Kenneth Walker, who is coming off a career-high 173-yard outing. The Colts were tormented on the ground in Week 1 with Derrick Henry breaking for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Monday Night Football closes the week with the Los Angeles Rams home opener against the new-look New York Giants. The Rams desperately need a bounce-back after flatlining to a 27-7 loss in the NFL Melbourne Game to the San Francisco 49ers. On the other end, the Giants are riding high on momentum following their 28-20 win against the Dallas Cowboys, where they totaled nearly 400 yards while Jaxson Dart tossed three touchdowns.

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