Kalshi NFL Market for Every Week 3 Game

NFL Week 3 is officially underway following the Atlanta Falcons 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. The focus now turns to Kalshi’s NFL market for the rest of the Sunday slate and the Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.

The remaining 15 games split into nine 1 p.m. kickoffs, four late-afternoon games, plus Sunday and Monday night.

Below are the markets for every Week 3 game remaining:

Week 3 game (time) Team 1 price Team 2 price Chiefs vs Dolphins (1 p.m.) Chiefs 86% Dolphins 15% Seahawks vs Commanders (1 p.m.) Seahawks 75% Commanders 25% Chargers vs Bills (1 p.m.) Chargers 25% Bills 76% Bengals vs Steelers (1 p.m.) Bengals 63% Steelers 38% Patriots vs Jaguars (1 p.m.) Patriots 41% Jaguars 59% Titans vs Giants (1 p.m.) Titans 45% Giants 56% Jets vs Lions (1 p.m.) Jets 28% Lions 73% Panthers vs Browns (1 p.m.) Panthers 58% Browns 43% Texans vs Colts (1 p.m.) Texans 55% Colts 47% Cardinals vs 49ers (4:05 p.m.) Cardinals 22% 49ers 79% Vikings vs Buccaneers (4:05 p.m.) Vikings 53% Buccaneers 48% Raiders vs Saints (4:25 p.m.) Raiders 39% Saints 62% Ravens vs Cowboys (4:25 p.m.) Ravens 63% Cowboys 38% SNF: Rams vs Broncos Rams 55% Broncos 46% MNF: Eagles vs Bears Eagles 69% Bears 32%

Kicking things off early are the Buffalo Bills and os Angeles Chargers. Buffalo gets a hefty advantage in this one with Josh Allen playing beyond any other QB in the league. Buffalo is averaging 38.5 points and 427.5 yards per game through two weeks. The Chargers come in 0-2 against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. They lost as 6.5-point favorites or higher to two teams that entered the year with 4.5-win totals or lower.

In the late afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys kick off in the NFL Rio Game from Rio De Janeiro. This could be a back and forth game as two top-10 offenses in the league coming in. Combined, they averaged 57.5 points. Continue to monitor Zay Flowers’ status for this one as he’s currently questionable. If he is active, the price could shift.

On Sunday Night Football, the Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams. This one could come down to which of the two are healthier coming in. Per Rams head coach Sean McVay, Puka Nacua is trending down from playing. For Denver, J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Jonah Coleman all find themselves on the injury report. Dobbins and Harvey did get in a full practice on Thursday while Coleman was held out.

Capping off Week 3 on Monday Night Football are the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears from Soldier Field. Cleb Williams is doubtful after being carted off with a hamstring injury last week which would leave either Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum under center. This is also a great matchup for the Eagles as the Bears defense ranks bottom-10 against the run so far.

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