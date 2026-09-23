Kalshi NFL Playoff Market Has Several Surprise Teams After Week 2

It was an eventful Week 2 in the NFL with several teams jumping out to a surprise 2-0 starts and others failing to win their first games. With that, Kalshi’s NFL playoff market adjusted its prices accordingly. Kalshi pays on every team that reaches the playoffs.

Playoff qualifier risers

Three teams stand out after Week 2 who saw their price to make the playoffs rise dramatically: the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers.

Many were quick to count the Vikings out after losing Kyler Murray to a concussion in Week 1. They went into Week 2 as underdogs and came out 2-0 with Murray set to return to action in Week 3. Minnesota had a 47% chance to make the playoffs going into Week 2 and now sits at 56%.

The New Orleans Saints have been one of the bigger surprises to start the season. They had just a 37% chance to make the playoffs ahead of the season and an even lower 35% ahead of Week 2. New Orleans is now 51% to make the playoffs behind Tyler Shough’s league-leading 662 passing yards and four passing touchdowns and Chris Olave’s second-most 268 receiving yards.

The final team with a notable rise is the Carolina Panthers, who are 1-1, but thriving on offense. Through two games, Carolina is averaging 35.5 points, the second most in the league. Bryce Young has totaled 648 yards and six touchdowns, both top-3 in the league. After losing in Week 1, Carolina dropped to 26% to make the playoffs and now have a 34% chance after Week 2.

Playoff qualifier fallers

On the contrary, several teams saw their playoff prices drop. The Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, and Los Angeles Chargers all saw significant dips after Week 2.

The Houston Texans came into the season with over a 60% chance to make the playoffs with what many were calling the best defense in the league. It’s been the complete opposite as the Texans are 0-2 and have allowed 28 points per game. Their price now sits at just 50%.

Chicago’s dip comes not just after a concerning 9-3 loss after scoring 59 points in Week 1, but also a hamstring injury to QB Caleb Williams. It was a rough Week 2 all around for Chicago, which couldn’t get things going on offense. Williams suffered the injury in the fourth quarter and was carted off the field. Between the injury and concerning Week 2 performance, the Bears' chance to make the playoffs dropped from 61% to 46%.

Finally, the Los Angeles Chargers are the season’s biggest flop so far. The Chargers have taken possibly the two worst losses in the opening weeks to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. Both had a 5.5 preseason win total or worse. They’ve been outscored 52-28 and lost both games as more than a touchdown favorite. Those losses cut their playoff price 25%, to 20%.

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