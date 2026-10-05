Kalshi NFL Super Bowl Prediction Market: Rams, Chiefs, Rising; Bills, Bengals Take Hit

It was an eventful Week 4 of the NFL, with several teams rising up in Kalshi’s Super Bowl market. After a back-and-forth two weeks at the top, the preseason favorite Los Angeles Rams are back on top with a 12% price.

The Kansas City Chiefs join the Rams as another contender to move up at the top of the board. With the Rams rising, the Buffalo Bills' price fell along with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Super Bowl winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Rams 12%

Buffalo Bills 12%

Kansas City Chiefs 9%

Cincinnati Bengals 4%

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On the rise

The Los Angeles Rams have reclaimed the top spot of the Super Bowl market after a Week 4 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It wasn’t that the Rams won. It was how they won that pushed them to the top.

The Rams trailed by 10 for most of the game, then scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes. They totaled 415 offensive yards and forced the Eagles to go 0/12 on third down.

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl contenders again as they sit 4-0 to start the season after their 30-27 win on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. This is thanks not only to Patrick Mahomes and his 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns, but also to the new-look run game behind Kenneth Walker.

Walker is on pace for a career-high season as he leads the league with 547 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns. The Chiefs' Super Bowl price is up from 8% to 9%.

Taking dips

The Buffalo Bills dropped from 13% to 12% after suffering their first loss of the season to the New England Patriots. Not only did the Bills lose their first game, but Josh Allen has also come down to earth following his explosive two games to start the season. Over the last two weeks, Allen has thrown one passing touchdown and three interceptions.

The Cincinnati Bengals are also sliding. The Bengals started the season 2-0 and have dropped both of their games since. They lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4. The issue isn’t just that they lost, but that both Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase suffered injuries as well. Cincinnati was up to 7% after the first two weeks and are now down to 3%.

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