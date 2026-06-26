Kalshi Only Has Two Teams on Caitlin Clark's Next Team Market

Smoke continues to fill Indianapolis on a potential Caitlin Clark trade as her trade market shifts. While Clark remains the heavy favorite to stay with the Indiana Fever, the Los Angeles Sparks continue to push up on the market.

The Sparks are the only other team on Kalshi’s WNBA next team market that has a chance at landing Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark Next Team - Kalshi

Stays with Indiana Fever 76%

Los Angeles Sparks 29%

If Clark remains with the Indiana Fever, a $10 trade would profit $3.17. A trade to the Los Angeles Sparks would profit $31.91 on the same trade amount.

Caitlin Clark’s next-team market moved significantly over the last week as Indiana’s chances of keeping her fell from 89% to 76%. Meanwhile, Los Angeles’s chances surged from 18% to 29%.

Trouble in Indy

Not everything has been positive for the Indiana Fever this season. They’re off to a slow 10-8 start to the year despite leading the league in scoring at 93 points per game with only a +2.8 margin. At the time of writing, Indiana has lost three of its last four games.

While Caitlin Clark is averaging MVP-like numbers at 21.2 points, 8.2 assists, and 4 rebounds, her MVP price keeps sliding. She had the third-best chances (6%) behind A’ja Wilson and Paige Bueckers a week ago. She’s since dropped to the fourth spot behind Minnesota Lynx rookie Olivia Miles.

To make matters even worse, Indiana’s championship price has collapsed from 26% at the start of the season to just 5%.

Sparking the rumors

Rumors exploded in early June after the Fever suffered a 100-84 loss to the Portland Fire. Clark and Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White got into a heated argument on the bench. Both sides downplayed the argument immediately.

"A lot of those things happen all the time, and I know there's a camera on me, and that's how it's going to be. But there's a lot of people out there in the media or on TV that they think they know a lot of things and they're just blatantly wrong about a lot of things," Clark told reporters after the game.

"I think what happened in that moment is I was challenging a player. It's coaching, it's what it is. And I don't often think it becomes an issue if you're watching it in men's sports most of the time," Stephanie White followed.

As for where the Los Angeles Sparks came into the fold, no credible reports ever linked the Sparks to Clark. A bogus post on X from former ESPN personality Jason Whitlock ignited the whole frenzy, saying that Indiana is shipping her to LA.

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter SIBONUS at sign-up — you only need a $1 deposit and $20 in trades to unlock your $10 bonus.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.