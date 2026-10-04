Kalshi Promo Code for NFL Week 4 Sunday: Get a $60 Trading Bonus
NFL Week 4 Sunday delivers a stacked slate of matchups, and there's no better time to explore prediction market trading than now. Register with the Kalshi promo code SI60 today and claim $60 in bonus credit. You'll need to complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your reward, which you can deploy across any available markets, including trades on the Chiefs-Raiders undefeated matchup and the entire Week 4 slate. The offer is available as of October 4, and it's better than most competing prediction market promos on the market today.
How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for NFL Week 4 Sunday
The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers straightforward terms designed to get you trading immediately. You must be 18 or older and a new user to qualify. Enter SI60 during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 in trades within seven days to unlock your $60 bonus. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, meaning you can explore the platform's full range of NFL markets without pressure.
Here's what you need to know about the offer:
- Code required: SI60
- Minimum deposit: $10
- Qualifying trades: $25 (must settle within seven days)
- Bonus amount: $60 credited to your account
- Bonus expiration: Seven days after credit
- Eligible users: New Kalshi traders, 18 and older
Consider the Chiefs-Raiders matchup as your first trade. Both teams enter Week 4 undefeated at 3-0, making this the highest-stakes AFC West showdown of the day. You could trade $25 on the game outcome, and once that trade settles, your $60 bonus hits your account immediately. From there, you can deploy your bonus across Rams-Eagles, Packers-Buccaneers, or any other Week 4 contest available on Kalshi's marketplace.
The bonus credit expires seven days after it's awarded, so plan your trades strategically. You'll also need to complete identity verification through Kalshi's Know Your Customer process, which requires a government-issued ID and may include a selfie confirmation. This regulatory requirement ensures the platform operates as a compliant prediction market exchange.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus for Week 4 Trading
Claiming your SI60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on NFL Week 4 Sunday:
- Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SI60 during registration. Provide your email, mobile number, Social Security Number, and residential address.
- Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID and complete Kalshi's identity verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes.
- Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Make sure you deposit enough to cover your $25 qualifying trades.
- Place your first trade: Navigate to the NFL Week 4 markets and place a $25 trade on any available game. The Chiefs-Raiders matchup is an excellent starting point given its undefeated stakes.
- Receive your bonus: Once your trade settles, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account within minutes. Use it to explore additional Week 4 markets or any other available prediction markets.
Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction market platforms? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown of features, markets, and user experience.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.