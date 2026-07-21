Kalshi Promo Code for Red Sox vs. Orioles: Get Up to $500 Trading Bonus Today

The Boston Red Sox are riding a 14-game winning streak into Tuesday night's matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, and you can capitalize on the momentum with a Kalshi promo code. New users who sign up with code SIBONUS will receive up to $500 trading bonus to trade on this pivotal contest and other prediction markets. The offer is available as of Tuesday, July 21, and requires the promo code SIBONUS at registration. Start trading on the Red Sox-Orioles game and explore prediction market promos available today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Red Sox vs. Orioles Trading

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a variable bonus structure that rewards new traders immediately upon signup. You'll need to deposit at least $25 and complete $25 in trades on any available markets, including the Red Sox-Orioles game on Tuesday. Once you hit that $25 trading threshold, your bonus credit is awarded regardless of whether your trades win or lose. This means you could trade on Boston's momentum against Baltimore and still unlock your bonus even if the Orioles pull off an upset.

The bonus structure breaks down as follows: 70 percent of participants receive $15, 24 percent receive $35, 5 percent receive $75, 0.65 percent receive $100, and 0.35 percent receive $500. Your bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted, or it expires. You cannot withdraw bonus credit directly from your account; it must be used for additional trades within Kalshi's platform. The offer is available in all states except Nevada, and you must be physically present in an eligible location to claim it.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know before signing up:

Sign up with promo code SIBONUS during registration

Deposit a minimum of $25 to your account

Complete at least $25 in trades on any event contracts, such as the Red Sox-Orioles game

Bonus credit is awarded after you meet the $25 trading requirement, win or lose

Bonus credit expires seven days after being granted if unused

Bonus credit cannot be withdrawn; it must be used for additional trades

Offer is ongoing and available in all states except Nevada

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Red Sox vs. Orioles

Claiming your bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, deposit, and start trading on Tuesday's Red Sox-Orioles matchup.

Sign up and verify: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. You'll need to verify your identity with a government ID or passport and a selfie holding that ID. This Know Your Customer process is standard across prediction platforms and takes just a few minutes. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet. Select your preferred payment method and deposit at least $25 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on Red Sox vs. Orioles: Browse Kalshi's available markets and select the Red Sox-Orioles game or another event contract. Complete at least $25 in trades to unlock your bonus credit. Your bonus is awarded immediately after you meet this threshold, regardless of trade outcomes. Use your bonus: Your bonus credit will be added to your account within seven days. Use it to place additional trades on any available markets within that timeframe, or it will expire. Withdraw winnings: If your predictions prove accurate and you turn a profit, click "Transfers" in your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

Before committing funds, you can browse Kalshi's prediction markets without registering an account. This allows you to explore how the platform works and familiarize yourself with available markets before making any financial commitment. For a detailed comparison of prediction platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.